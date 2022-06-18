UFC Austin video: Roman Dolidze lands knee to put Kyle Daukaus down in 73 seconds, has message for Michael Bisping

Roman Dolidze put Kyle Daukaus down with a NASTY knee for the finish #UFCAustin (via @espnmma ) pic.twitter.com/lvdDPBEH29

Roman Dolidze sent a message on Saturday in more ways than one.

The Georgian middleweight opened the UFC Austin preliminary card in spectacular fashion, needing just 73 seconds to put Kyle Daukaus down for the count.

Watch the fast finish above.

The beginning of the end came when Dolidze rocked Daukaus with a left hand during an exchange. Dolidze immediately moved in to pressure Daukaus and press him against the fence before scoring with a high knee that sent Daukaus down to the mat. Ground-and-pound followed and referee Mike Beltran jumped in to wave off the bout at the 1:13 mark of Round 1.

After the fight, Dolidze (10-1) used his interview time to address criticism he received during his previous fight from former UFC champion and current color commentator Michael Bisping.

“It’s very important for me because my last fight I wrestled, 15 minutes, and Michael Bisping didn’t like it,” Dolidze said. “I want to say, ‘Hello Bisping,’ first of all. And I can hit, heavy hands, I can kill everybody here!”

This is Dolidze’s first finish since a first-round TKO of Khadis Ibragimov in his UFC debut back in July 2020. He has now won two straight and his UFC record stands at 4-1.

Daukaus (11-3, 1 NC ) was finished for the first time in his UFC career. He is 1-2 with one no contest in his past four outings.