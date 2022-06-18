UFC Austin live blog: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

This is the UFC Austin live blog for Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett, the featherweight main event on Saturday in Austin, Texas.

Kattar, the No. 7 featherweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, is battling back into title contention after a brutal decision loss to ex-champ Max Holloway shelved him for one year. In his most recent performance, he outpointed Giga Chikadze in a tough five-round headliner at UFC Vegas 46. Overall, he is 7-3 in the octagon.

Emmett, the No. 8 fighter, enjoys a four-fight winning streak heading into the main event. The Team Alpha Male standout returned to action this past December after a bad knee injury he suffered in a win over Shane Burgos; he took on Dan Ige at UFC 269 and won a unanimous decision to stay in the hunt for a shot at gold. His overall UFC record is 8-2.

Check out the UFC Austin live blog below.