Watch Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett full fight video highlights from UFC Austin’s main event, courtesy of the UFC.
UFC Austin took place June 18 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Top featherweight standouts Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett squared off in a five-round contest, which aired live on ESPN and ESPN+. Catch more video highlights below.
GUARANTEED BANGER #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/60e7YN5ETw— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 19, 2022
Razor-thin heading into RD 5! #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/m2iOO4BxMG— UFC (@ufc) June 19, 2022
Nothing but respect after 5 HARD-FOUGHT ROUNDS! #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/uPH38q12f8— UFC (@ufc) June 19, 2022
Kattar and Emmett put on a show to finish off #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/pzP8BeCYGc— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 19, 2022
By SD, @JoshEmmettUFC seals the deal after 5️⃣! #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/LHHJC2QjAl— UFC (@ufc) June 19, 2022
New blood entering the top of the featherweight division in @JoshEmmettUFC #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/0dxTwSLkhr— UFC (@ufc) June 19, 2022
For more on Kattar vs. Emmett, check out live blog by MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck.
