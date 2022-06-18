 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett full fight video highlights

By Steven Marrocco
UFC Fight Night: Kattar v Emmett Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Watch Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett full fight video highlights from UFC Austin’s main event, courtesy of the UFC.

UFC Austin took place June 18 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Top featherweight standouts Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett squared off in a five-round contest, which aired live on ESPN and ESPN+. Catch more video highlights below.

For more on Kattar vs. Emmett, check out live blog by MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck.

