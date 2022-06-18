Watch Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett full fight video highlights from UFC Austin’s main event, courtesy of the UFC.

UFC Austin took place June 18 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Top featherweight standouts Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett squared off in a five-round contest, which aired live on ESPN and ESPN+. Catch more video highlights below.

Kattar and Emmett put on a show to finish off #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/pzP8BeCYGc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 19, 2022

New blood entering the top of the featherweight division in @JoshEmmettUFC #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/0dxTwSLkhr — UFC (@ufc) June 19, 2022

For more on Kattar vs. Emmett, check out live blog by MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck.