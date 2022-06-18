Joe Lauzon explains ‘freakiest, weirdest thing ever’ that scratched him from UFC Austin bout with Donald Cerrone

Joe Lauzon has given his explanation as to why he won’t be facing Donald Cerrone in the co-main event of UFC Austin, and it’s not what he, or most others, would expect.

Lauzon dropped a fight week video blog on his Instagram hours before the event is set to begin and explained that it wasn’t a weight-cutting issue or cramps as originally announced at the Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins. It was a knee issue that occurred after he stepped off of the scale trying to take his flip-flops off and put on a pair of socks.

“So I’m not fighting Cowboy Cerrone tonight,” Lauzon said. “The freakiest weirdest thing ever: I weigh-in officially, I got sit down, and I got to put my socks on, I turn my knee out, and my knee locks out.

“I’ve dealt with meniscus injuries on both knees, but this knee in particular, had it cleaned out a bunch of times, but when it does lock up, I can usually straighten out, it unlocks, totally fine, 100 percent, immediately. This time, I’m now surrounded by all the fighters, commission, Cowboy’s in the room, I’m trying not to make a scene and let people know there’s not a problem with my knee. Eventually, I end up hopping on one of my cornerman’s back, acted like I was choking him like we were joking, but I couldn’t stand. I couldn’t walk at all.”

Lauzon and Cerrone were originally supposed to meet at UFC 274 in May before the latter had to withdraw the day of the event with an illness.

The Massachusetts MMA staple clarified why he didn’t appear in front of the fans at ceremonial weigh-ins and the sadness of the situation as a whole.

“The reason I didn’t go to weigh-ins wasn’t because of cramps, but I literally can’t put any weight on my left knee,” Lauzon said. “Literally, I can’t even stand. I can’t fight.

“This is heartbreaking because we’ve done a six-month camp. First, Cowboy can’t fight, now I can’t fight. Just absolutely horrible. Weighed in, totally fine, ready to go, and my knee locks up putting on socks. My brain can’t even process it.

“Now I’m just more concerned about how I’m going to be able to walk. How am I going to be able to put some weight on my knee? It’s not even a question of trying to be able to fight, but trying to be able to function.”

It would’ve been the first appearance for Lauzon since October 2019 when he stopped Jonathan Pearce in just over 90 seconds in front of a hometown crowd at UFC Boston. Lauzon also said he will get an MRI next week when he returns to Massachusetts.

As heartbroken as fans might be, Lauzon is feeling it much more.

“Sorry Cowboy, sorry everyone else. This sucks.”