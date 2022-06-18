UFC Austin Results: Kattar vs. Emmett

MMA Fighting has UFC Austin results for the Kattar vs. Emmett event, a live blog for the top two fights, and live UFC Austin Twitter updates from Saturday’s event at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
Featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett will clash in the main event. Kattar has won three of his last four fights, while Emmett has won four fights in a row.
Donald Cerrone will try to snap a five-fight losing streak against Joe Lauzon in a lightweight contest in the co-main event.
Check out the UFC Austin results below.
Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett
Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev
Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze
Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natalia Silva
Court McGee vs. Jeremiah Wells
Ricardo Ramos vs. Daniel Chavez
Maria Oliveira vs. Gloria de Paula
Eddie Wineland vs. Cody Stamann
Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn
