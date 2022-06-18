UFC Austin Results: Kattar vs. Emmett

MMA Fighting has UFC Austin results for the Kattar vs. Emmett event, a live blog for the top two fights, and live UFC Austin Twitter updates from Saturday’s event at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett will clash in the main event. Kattar has won three of his last four fights, while Emmett has won four fights in a row.

Donald Cerrone will try to snap a five-fight losing streak against Joe Lauzon in a lightweight contest in the co-main event.

Check out the UFC Austin results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Kevin Holland vs. Tim Means

Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev

Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze

Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natalia Silva

Court McGee vs. Jeremiah Wells

Ricardo Ramos vs. Daniel Chavez

Maria Oliveira vs. Gloria de Paula

Eddie Wineland vs. Cody Stamann

Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn

Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus