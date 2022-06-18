Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera headlines Aug. 13 UFC event in San Diego

Dominick Cruz has a tough test for his first fight of 2022.

The UFC announced during Saturday’s broadcast of UFC Austin that a bantamweight bout between Cruz (24-3) and Marlon Vera (21-7-1) will serve as the main event of a Aug. 13 UFC event in San Diego.

The bout was first reported by ESPN Deportes.

Cruz, who is currently tied for the No. 11 spot in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, is coming off of back-to-back wins over Pedro Munhoz and Casey Kenney, marking the two-time UFC champion’s first win streak since 2016. He most recently defeated Munhoz by unanimous decision at UFC 269 in December.

Vera is on a three-fight winning streak that’s vaulted him ahead of Cruz in the rankings; he currently sits at No. 7. “Chito” has won four of his past five fights, with consecutive victories over Rob Font, Frankie Edgar, and Davey Grant.