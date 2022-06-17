Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong targeted for UFC main event on Sept. 17

A high-profile matchup between bantamweight contenders Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong is set to headline the UFC’s Fight Night event on September 17.

MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin confirmed the booking Friday following an initial report by MMA reporter Marcel Dorff.

Sandhagen (14-4) has lost back-to-back bouts after winning seven of his first eight fights under the UFC umbrella, a run highlighted by vicious knockouts of Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar. A 30-year-old representative of Elevation Fight Team, “The Sandman” suffered a controversial loss to T.J. Dillashaw this past July before dropping a unanimous decision to Petr Yan in an interim title bout in October 2021 at UFC 267.

Sandhagen is currently the No. 4 ranked bantamweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings.

He’ll now look to rebound against Yadong (19-5-1, 1 NC), a streaking 24-year-old who has risen up the ranks at 135 pounds off a three-fight win streak over the likes of Moraes, Julio Arce, and Casey Kenney. A native of China who trains at Sacramento’s Team Alpha Male, Yadong also holds a victory over MMA Fighting’s current No. 7 bantamweight Marlon Vera.

Yadong is the No. 14 ranked bantamweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, though he could shoot up the ladder quickly with a win over Sandhagen in September.