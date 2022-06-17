UFC Austin preview show: Can Calvin Kattar or Josh Emmett earn title shot with main event win?

Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett battle it out in a pivotal UFC featherweight divisional clash in the main event of UFC Austin. Could the winner emerge as the new No. 1 contender in one of the promotion’s deepest divisions?

Ahead of Saturday’s card in the Lone Star State, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee give their thoughts on the headliner and the potential stakes involved, the co-main event between veteran bonus collectors Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon, and whether or not it could be the last time we see either compete inside the octagon, where Kevin Holland would go in the 170-pound division with a victory of veteran Tim Means, as well as other intriguing storylines in the promotion’s first event since a memorable UFC 275 card.

Watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.