Mike Tyson on punching airplane passenger: ‘I shouldn’t have done that, but I was irritated, tired, high and pissed off’

Mike Tyson admits he was wrong for repeatedly punching a fellow passenger on an airplane in April and that the not-so-bright individual picked the wrong day to try him.

Prior to getting physical with the passenger, Tyson can be seen in his seat as the person behind him, later identified as 36-year-old Melvin Townsend III, continues to talk to the 55-year-old fighter before tensions eventually escalated. In a viral video, Tyson then turned around and repeatedly punched the person while his friend tried to pull him away. The former heavyweight champion spoke with Jimmy Kimmel about what happened.

“I’m usually good at these things,” Tyson said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I guess it was just his number.

“But I was wrong. That never should’ve happened, that’s me back at my primitive child stages. I shouldn’t have done that, but I was irritated, tired, high, pissed off, yeah. S*** happens.”

About two weeks after the incident, The San Mateo County District Attorney’s office announced that Tyson would not face any charges for the incident — one that saw Tyson almost unanimously praised by fellow athletes and celebrities.

In the end, Tyson seemed to regret that the incident happened, despite being allegedly harassed by Townsend — who allegedly even threw a water bottle at Tyson — but still was able to have a little fun with it.

“I don’t want to hurt nobody,” Tyson sang.