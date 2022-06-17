Heck of a Morning: Does the UFC need to add Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz co-main event to UFC 278 lineup?

With the UFC announcing the UFC 278 main event on Aug. 20 between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards for the welterweight title in Salt Lake City, does the event need some extra sizzle with a Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz co-main event in order to entice fans to purchase three UFC pay-per-view events in a less than two month span?

That question is discussed on an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck. In addition listeners submit questions in regards to the UFC Austin main event between Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett and whether a title shot could be on the line for the winner, Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili, the return of Daniel Rodriguez, the depth of UFC 276 from top-to-bottom, which UFC prospect currently has the highest stock value, and more.

