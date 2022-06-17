Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day.

Not to get political, but I believe it was Michelle Obama who famously said, “When they go low, we go high.”

Our first clip reminded me of that.

(Big thanks as always to @Barrelelapierna for their weekly lists of the best KOs and submissions, and to @Grabaka_Hitman for uploading many of the clips you see here. Give them a follow and chip in on Patreon if you can.)

Justin Sauerzopf vs. Stephen Slattery

From Warrior Xtreme Cagefighting 87 in Flint, Mich.:

Here’s a phrase that I came up with that could work here: “When you low blow, I KO!”

That’s probably not what Justin Sauerzopf was thinking when he uncorked this ridiculous right hand that ended Stephen Slattery. If anything, I’d imagine he was seeing red when Slattery caught him with a low shot and simply wanted to hit something, anything, as hard as he could. That just so happened to be Slattery’s head.

This is such a great MMA moment. Slattery sees Sauerzopf’s reaction, looks at the referee for any acknowledgment of the potential foul, and then has to just go back in there resulting in the stunning finishing sequence. No amount of training can prepare you for that situation. Sometimes you just gotta scrap.

Marcus Edwards vs. Leonardo Rodriguez

Our runner-up for Knockout of the Week comes from last Friday’s Combate Global main event. Marcus Edwards needed just 21 seconds to brutally put Leonardo Rodriguez away.

That clip really tells you the whole story and not just because of how short it is. Look at Edwards’ stance and approach. You know when someone is about to get karate’d into oblivion and that’s exactly what happened to Rodriguez here.

Joel Fernandes vs. Robin Rouch

Let’s dip on over to the amateur scene for a minute, first checking in on Cobra Fight Championship, an organization based out of Elne, France according to their Facebook page. It’s always fun to see folks fighting the good fight for MMA over there, but I can’t tell if this scorpion crunch finish by Joel Fernandes is more likely to help or hurt its image.

Super rare Scorpion Rib Crush finish by Joël Fernandes at Cobra Fight Championship pic.twitter.com/2weQnfbG9j — Matysek (@Matysek88) June 13, 2022

That move just looks like it HURTS every time I see it. Fortunately, Robin Rouch seemed to tap before taking any serious damage.

Cobra Fight Championship fights are available for free on YouTube.

Jessica Emerick vs. Kaelen Doan

An amateur strawweight bout at Ohio Combat League 19 in Columbus, Ohio, ended emphatically with Jessica Emerick smoking Kaelen Doan.

My coach/teammate Jessica Emerick absolutely showed out last night getting a 1st rd KO in under 2 mins at #OCL19 in Columbus, Ohio. She was already having trouble finding ppl willing to fight her & it’s not going to get any easier after this pic.twitter.com/MTOvyBlXjy — Carmen (@shammdog) June 12, 2022

I don’t care what level of MMA we’re talking about. You see a haymaker like that landing clean, someone is going down.

Otar Tanzilov vs. Mohammad Dalvand

Beka Gogaladze vs. Narek Galstyan

Samvel Vardanyan vs. Nika Bregvadze

Khvicha Koridze vs. Yaser Yasini

From Georgian Fighting Championship 16 (free replay available on YouTube) in Tbilisi, Georgia:

Otar Tanzilov cracks Mohammad Dalvand upstairs with high kick then 30 seconds later finishes him to the liver #GFC16 pic.twitter.com/szATuJJ2i8 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 11, 2022

We’ve all played the “would you rather game” when watching MMA, I’m sure. Like, “Would you rather take a right hook from Francis Ngannou or a flying knee from Jorge Masvidal?” for example. Another more broad example might be, “Would you rather take a clean kick to the head or to the body?” In the above clip Mohammad Dalvand gets a taste of both.

First, he eats a head kick from Otar Tanzilov that looks like it would have knocked out a heavyweight. Then shortly after, he’s sliced with body kick that forces him to regurgitate said head kick (metaphorically speaking). Remember, the best answer to any “would you rather get hit by…” question is “neither.”

Tanzilov, a 24-year-old bantamweight with a 6-0 record, is one to watch by the way.

Props to GFC for posting super crisp highlight packages on their YouTube. All promotions should do this!

Beka Gogaladze finished Narek Galstyan with a north-south choke and I don’t have much to add to that. I just haven’t seen a successful north-south choke in a while. Have you? If you haven’t, I got you.

Beka Gogaladze subs Narek Galstyan via north-south choke. Crazy submissions today at GFC. #GFC16 pic.twitter.com/3yAyXHlNwS — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 11, 2022

Samvel Vardanyan hit a beauty of a sub on Nika Bregvadze, which I’ve seen referred to as a scarf hold armlock, a leg Americana, and a neck crank.

Samvel Vardanyan submits Nika Bregvadze with a scarf hold armlock in the first. Try not to sound so thrilled, commentary guys. #GFC16 pic.twitter.com/J8zLR9dOCM — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 11, 2022

Just call it what it its: Pain.

And for those of you who wish Valentina Shevchenko had hit that gogoplata, Khvicha Koridze has you covered.

Khvicha Koridze submits Yaser Yasini via Gogoplata at GFC 16. Setup with some nasty elbows. #GFC16 pic.twitter.com/CCIvOCcjLb — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 11, 2022

Madiyar Toleubay vs. Asliddin Odilov

Chasen Blair vs. Kona Oliveira

Let’s close out with a couple of finishes that left the recipients flat on the mat with nowhere to go.

At Naiza FC 40 (free replay on YouTube) in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Madiyar Toleubay straight stopped Asliddin Odilov with this ninja choke of doom.

Nice submission by Madiyar Toleubai. Man was OUT #NAIZA40 pic.twitter.com/mwYaSfgJ63 — Matysek (@Matysek88) June 11, 2022

It’s difficult to tell the exact moment that Odilov went out, but Toleubay wasn’t letting go until he had Odilov staring at the lights.

Over at Cage Warriors 139 in San Diego, Chasen Blair brought us our Humpty Dumpty Fall of the Week:

" !" @BlairChasen made quite a statement at #CW139 last night in San Diego, California pic.twitter.com/gLNGt8SgjY — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) June 11, 2022

We can’t stress enough how dangerous it is to be casual when separating from a clinch and Kona Oliveira was reminded of this in the hardest way possible. Blair fired that one straight from the hip and with Kona’s arms nowhere near a defensive position, he had no chance.

Speaking of tips, here’s one related to hygiene. I’m not a doctor, but if you’re going to mark something in blood on the mat, just go with one stroke, don’t wipe your hand across the mat and then put it back in your mouth to “dip your brush” as it were.

, ' – @AngieOverkill



Every fighter likes to make a statement in their Cage Warriors debut. wrote his on the canvas after stopping Albert Lee at #CW139 in San Diego pic.twitter.com/EJQ9YaXlSD — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) June 14, 2022

Bill Wilson just won by TKO and wrote his name in blood on the mat. Hell of a start to CW. #CW139 pic.twitter.com/I40cPwQH1N — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 11, 2022

Seriously. That’s gross.

