UFC Austin weigh-in video

Your main event is on site & on weight @CalvinKattar - 146 pounds ⚖️ @JoshEmmettUFC - 145.5 pounds ⚖️ [ #UFCAustin | TOMORROW | @MoodyCenterATX | LIVE on @ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/Aw0lyqlh8N

At the UFC Austin weigh-ins, all 28 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Austin, Texas, will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have official weigh-in video and highlights when available, courtesy of the UFC.

The UFC Austin official weigh-ins will begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Ceremonial weigh-ins are scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

In the main event, featherweights Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett can weigh no more than 146 pounds, the maximum allowed for a non-title featherweight contest.

UFC Austin takes place at Moody Center.

Check out UFC Austin weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Josh Emmett (145.5)

Donald Cerrone (155) vs. Joe Lauzon (154.75)

Kevin Holland (170) vs. Tim Means (170.5)

Joaquin Buckley (184) vs. Albert Duraev (185.5)

Damir Ismagulov (155) vs. Guram Kutateladze (155.5)

Julian Marquez (185.5) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (185.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Adrian Yanez (135.5) vs. Tony Kelley (137.5)*

Jasmine Jasudavicius (124.75) vs. Natalia Silva (125.5)

Court McGee (170) vs. Jeremiah Wells (171)

Ricardo Ramos (146) vs. Daniel Chavez (145)

Maria Oliveira (115) vs. Gloria de Paula (115)

Eddie Wineland (135) vs. Cody Stamann (135.5)

Phil Hawes (185) vs. Deron Winn

Roman Dolidze (185.5) vs. Kyle Daukaus (185.5)

*missed weight