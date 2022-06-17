PFL 4 Results: Collard vs. Martinez

MMA Fighting has PFL 4 results for the Collard vs. Martinez fight card Friday night at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta.

In the lightweight main event, veterans Clay Collard and Alexander Martinez square off in a regular season fight as both try to stack points for the postseason. Collard has won five of his past six fights, while Martinez has won three of his past five.

In the co-main event, Season 3 light heavyweight champion Antonio Carlos Junior takes on Bruce Souto.

Check out the PFL 4 results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Clay Collard vs. Alexander Martinez

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Bruce Souto

Raush Manfio vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Jeremy Stephens vs. Myles Price

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Omari Akhmedov vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis

Natan Schulte vs. Marcin Held

Emiliano Sordi vs. Delan Monte

Robert Wilkinson vs. Viktor Pesta

Marthin Hamlet vs. Josh Silveira

Jake Childers vs. Nate Jennerman