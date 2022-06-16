Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili in the works for UFC 278 in August

Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili are on a collision course for a fight expected to take place at UFC 279 on Aug. 20 in Salt Lake City.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that verbal agreements are in place from the athletes. Ariel Helwani first reported the fight was potentially in the works.

While Aldo had hoped for a shot at bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, the legendary Brazilian will instead settle for his teammate. Aldo has won three straight including victories over Marlon “Chito” Vera and Rob Font.

Now, he’ll look to make it four while facing one of the fast-rising contenders in the division.

Dvalishvili competes at UFC 279 after seven consecutive wins including a jaw-dropping victory over one-time bantamweight title contender Marlon Moraes in his previous outing. After he was hurt early, Dvalishvili powered back and ultimately finished Moraes by strikes.

The Georgian born bantamweight now seeks an even bigger accomplishment by facing Aldo in a featured bout on the upcoming pay-per-view, which is headlined by UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman against Leon Edwards.

Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.