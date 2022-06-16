Between the Links: Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira classic, UFC 275 wrap-up, Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett, more

The MMA world will be talking about the UFC 275 main event between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira for years to come. But just how great was the fight compared to some of the all-time memorable clashes in UFC history?

This week on an all-new Between the Links, that question is discussed following Saturday’s card in Singapore. In addition, the panel plays a new game called, “Which one is more true?” to put a bow on the PPV card, look ahead to Saturday’s UFC Austin event headlined by Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett and what could be at stake for both men, a reaction to the targeted bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee.

