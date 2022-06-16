Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Zabit’s retirement, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw title fight, more

Zabit Magomedsharipov has officially notified the UFC he is retiring from the sport of MMA. Will he go down as the biggest “what if” in the history of the promotion?

That question is discussed on a brand new edition of Heck of a Morning with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck. In addition, listeners submit questions about the targeted bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw and if it was the right fight to make, what that bout does for the direction of the potentially returning Henry Cejudo, the rumored fight between Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili, the chances the UFC books Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler for McGregor’s return fight, the depth of Saturday’s UFC Austin card, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.