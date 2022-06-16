Zabit Magomedsharipov releases statement on retirement, cites lost fights and health problems

Zabit Magomedsharipov appears to be in good spirits as he leaves his fighting days behind.

It was reported Wednesday that the former UFC featherweight contender had informed the promotion of his decision to retire and Magomedsharipov confirmed the news Thursday via a statement on Instagram.

In the statement, Magomedsharipov cited “disruptions of fights, and then health problems” as reasons for his retirement.

Assalamu alaikum friends! I know that many of you were waiting for my return, there was not a single day that someone did not ask when is my next fight was. But I decided to end my pro sports career. Disruptions of fights, and then health problems - all this did not allow me to perform/fight earlier. I have recovered now, but I don’t feel the way I used to. Thank you to everyone who has supported me for such a long time. I didn’t have time to become a champion, but I think, even without this, I hope I was able to please/entertain you I cease to be an active athlete, but I do not leave the sport. I have something and with whom to share my knowledge. So don’t say goodbye, friends!

Magomedsharipov, 31, won 18 of 19 pro bouts including a perfect 6-0 mark in the UFC that included notable wins over Calvin Kattar and Jeremy Stephens. However, he was plagued by inactivity, having last competed in November 2019.

He did not specify the nature of his health issues nor his exact reasons for retirement.