Video: Jeremy Stephens shaves head and beard to make weight for PFL 4

Jeremy Stephens had a close shave at the PFL 4 weigh-ins. Literally.

At the official weigh-ins for Friday’s PFL event in Atlanta, Stephens was the last fighter to step to the scale, arriving with less than 10 minutes remaining in the weigh-in window. Not only did he require a towel so that he could strip down for his attempt, he also arrived clean-shaven sans hair and beard.

All of the measures paid off as Stephens successfully hit the mark at 156 pounds (including one-pound allowance for a non-title fight) for his scheduled lightweight bout with Myles Price.

Watch Stephens’ weigh-in below, courtesy of FanSided MMA:

PFL also shared an image of the now-hairless Stephens.

Clean Shaven @LiLHeathenMMA hits the lightweight limit. #2022PFL4



⚖️ 156 lbs



Stephens vs Price is official for tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/YmbpJPYZ1m — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 16, 2022

Stephens has had issues making weight in the past, though he has never come in heavy when competing in the lightweight division. His previous misses occurred at featherweight, with Stephens coming in at 150.5 pounds for fight with Calvin Kattar at UFC 249 and 149.5 pounds for a fight with Dennis Bermudez at UFC 189.

Check out Stephens’ media scrum below (courtesy of MMA Mania) to see how he looked a day before weigh-ins: