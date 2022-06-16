Morning Report: Donald Cerrone on Paddy Pimblett’s weight fluctuation: ‘Eat it, brotha. You earned it’

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone isn’t as critical of Paddy Pimblett’s eating habits as others.

The seasoned veteran will be returning to action this weekend at UFC Austin, but it won’t be against “The Baddy,” who he was rumored to be matched with in recent months. With each going in completely opposite directions in their respective careers, they’ve taken very different approaches, not just when it comes to fighting activity but physical disciplines.

Notably one to balloon up in between camps, Pimblett has caught flack from several peers, most recently former two-time UFC bantamweight champion, T.J. Dillashaw, for example. However, Cerrone doesn’t see an issue — he just knows it probably isn’t fun once it’s time to get down to business.

“Hey, man. He’s still young, he’s got it. If that’s what he wants to do,” Cerrone said at UFC Austin media day. “The only problem with him getting big like that is it sucks because the first part of your camp goes to losing the weight and you’re just battling that but he’s still young and learning and playing. I mean s***, go do it. Get big. If you like pizza and lasagna and beer, eat it, brotha. Because you earned it. Just do your s*** then it just sucks but (shrugs).”

With Pimblett set to face Jordan Leavitt at UFC London next month, Cerrone will be inching closer to his retirement bout when battling Joe Lauzon at the aforementioned upcoming UFC Austin card. Originally, the two were set to face off in April before being rescheduled to UFC 274 last month, leading to Cerrone falling ill and being forced to pull out of only the second UFC fight in his record-breaking career.

For “Cowboy,” he seeks a five-fight skid halting victory over Lauzon, who hasn’t fought since the same year Cerrone last won, 2019. Though, once Cerrone gets that final ride off into the sunset planned down the line, don’t expect it to be opposite someone like around the status of a Pimblett.

“This is [fight 48], so two more after this one [and I can retire],” Cerrone said. “50 is an incredible number. Hopefully, no one will touch it so I can bow out.

“Another legend [for my final fight] would be fun — a cool fight. I’ll stay away from the young kids. They’re f****** tough. They’re so good. This sport has evolved unbelievably. … I remember when I first came in this sport, you could be good at a couple of [disciplines] and great at one. Now it’s like you have to be great at striking, wrestling, jiu-jitsu — everything. And these new kids that are coming in are great at everything.”

TOP STORIES

Reflection. Jiri Prochazka explains “main mistake” he made against Glover Teixeira and the ‘dangerous’ game he played with mid-fight taps.

Controversy. Taila Santos believes she won at least 3 rounds against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 275, wants rematch.

Bye-Bye. Zabit Magomedsharipov notifies UFC of retirement.

Transition. Ex-UFC fighter Greg Hardy inks new BKFC deal.

Broken. Jack Della Maddalena explains the origin behind his smashed nose and why he’s not planning to fix it any time soon.

Almost. Dominick Reyes “absolutely” still feels he beat Jon Jones at UFC 247.

Brawl. Gilbert Burns calls for Jorge Masvidal fight: ‘I can sign the contract, no takedowns … I believe I can knock him out.’

VIDEO STEW

The MMA Hour.

Rise of Josh Emmett.

Nate Diaz Secures Early Career Submission Win Over Joe Hurley | WEC 21, 2006 | On This Day.

TMZ CEO Threatens To Sue Israel Adesanya | Courtside at Lakers vs Clippers.

Aljamain Sterling Full Day in the Life | The Get Back Ep 1.

LISTEN UP

No Bets Barred. MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Alexander Lee talk odds for UFC Austin.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Camp.

What happens when it gets full?

Hmm.

Defend or vacate... you can’t have both — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) June 15, 2022

Cat.

Only Paulo.

My training methods pic.twitter.com/dMqtPVkLMl — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 15, 2022

Peace out.

Already back at it.

Fight week.

Family fun.

The Brothers Daukaus.

Jump!

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Neiman Gracie (11-3) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (27-5); Bellator 284, Aug. 12

Valentin Moldavsky (11-2) vs. Steve Mowry (10-0); Bellator 284, Aug. 12

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-2) vs. Bruna Allen (6-3); Bellator 284, Aug. 12

Jessica Andrade (23-9) vs. Manon Fiorot (9-1); UFC Paris, Sept. 3

Victor Altamirano (10-2) vs. Daniel da Silva (11-3); UFC 279, Sept. 10

Aljamain Sterling (21-3) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (17-4); UFC 279, Sept. 10

FINAL THOUGHTS

Still wild that Cerrone and Lauzon have never fought. Thanks for reading!

EXIT POLL

Poll Who wins this weekend? Donald Cerrone

Joe Lauzon vote view results 65% Donald Cerrone (29 votes)

34% Joe Lauzon (15 votes) 44 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.