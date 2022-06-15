Ex-UFC fighter Greg Hardy inks new BKFC deal

Ex-UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy is adding bare-knuckle to boxing on his list of new combat sports ventures.

BKFC officials confirmed Hardy’s signing to the promotion MMA Fighting on Wednesday, adding another promotion to the mix after the former NFLer announced his turn to professional boxing.

Hardy’s latest signing comes after he was released from the UFC, where he delivered 10 fights with 4-5 record and one no-contest. His career with the MMA promotion ended after he dropped three straight fights with all of his losses coming by way of knockout.

“I’m back and ready to knock everyone out in the baddest promotion there is,” Hardy stated in a press release. “Everyone knows I can knock people out and that’s what I’m planning on doing. I can’t wait to take the gloves off and rumble for BKFC.”

A former defensive line standout, Hardy spent six seasons in the NFL, playing for the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys. He earned a Pro Bowl berth in 2013. During the tail end of his playing career, he was suspended for multiple games for violating the league’s code of conduct policy after he was arrested on domestic violence charges.

Hardy was initially found guilty by a judge, but the charges were later expunged from his record after the victim in the case failed to appear for a trial. Prosecutors were then forced to drop the charges.

Following the end of his run in the NFL, Hardy moved into combat sports, where he caught the UFC’s attention by fighting on Dana White’s Contender Series. He signed a development deal and fought there twice before ultimately moving to the UFC.

There’s no word yet on when Hardy will make his bare-knuckle debut, but he joins a heavyweight division currently ruled by Arnold Adams. Former UFC fighter Alan Belcher is currently a top contender.