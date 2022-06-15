Katlyn Chookagian out, Jessica Andrade steps in to face Manon Fiorot at UFC Paris

Former UFC strawweight champ Jessica Andrade’s strawweight campaign continues with a fight against Manon Fiorot at UFC Paris.

Andrade steps in for Katlyn Chookagian, who was forced to withdraw from the Sept. 3 event, multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans told MMA Fighting and the UFC confirmed via its website. UFC Paris, the promotion’s first event in France, takes place at Accor Arena.

Andrade is two months removed from a career-highlight performance in her return to the strawweight division, a meeting with Amanda Lemos that she ended in the first-round with a first-ever standing arm-triangle submission. She’s won back-to-back fights following a loss to flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko in April 2021.

Andrade will give up home-field advantage against Fiorot, a France native who’s won four straight UFC fights and nine of 10 overall. In her most recent showing, Fiorot outpointed one-time title challenger Jennifer Maia to extend her unbeaten octagon streak.

UFC Paris is expected to be headlined by a heavyweight fight between former interim champ Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa.