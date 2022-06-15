Zabit Magomedsharipov notifies UFC of retirement

Zabit Magomedsharipov was viewed a future champion in the UFC featherweight division, and he might never re-enter the octagon.

Multiple people with knowledge of the situation confirmed to MMA Fighting on Wednesday that the Russian 145-pounder has notified the UFC of his decision to retire from active competition. At age 31, Magomedsharipov walks away with a professional record of 18-1, unbeaten in six octagon appearances between 2017 and 2019.

Back in April, the fighter teased on social media he would become a doctor.

Magomedsharipov joined the UFC as the ACB champion and scored back-to-back submissions over Mike Santiago and Sheymon Moraes before an entertaining three-round clash with Kyle Bochniak.

Five months later, Magomedsharipov re-entered the octagon to tap Brandon Davis with a kneebar and then win decisions over Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar in 2019.

Magomedsharipov was scheduled to face Yair Rodriguez on Aug. 2020, but the bout was cancelled after Rodriguez suffered an injury. Magomedsharipov was never booked to compete again.