No Bets Barred: Teach a man to gamble on UFC Austin and he’ll bet for a lifetime

UFC Austin takes place this Saturday at the Moody Center in Austin, Tex. The event is headlined by a pivotal featherweight matchup between No. 7 ranked Calvin Kattar and No. 8 ranked Josh Emmett, and features 13 other intriguing fights — and No Bets Barred has you covered for all your gambling needs.

With Conner Burks still on holiday, host Jed Meshew is joined this week by notorious anti-gambler Alexander K. Lee to try and show him why betting on MMA is so fun.

Jed teaches Alex the difference between Value Bets and Vibes Bets, explains why parlays are a bad idea, and convinces “The Prince of Positivity” to place a number of bets on UFC Austin, all in the name of science.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.