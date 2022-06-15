The MMA Hour with Jiri Prochazka, Taila Santos, Thunder Rosa, Jack Della Maddalena, and Danny Sabatello

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: UFC welterweight Jack Della Maddalena talks about his UFC 275 win and what’s next.

1:30 p.m.: AEW champ Thunder Rosa joins the show to talk about her work in the ring and the latest goings on in women’s MMA.

2 p.m.: New UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka talks about his stunning win over Glover Teixeira at UFC 275.

2:30 p.m.: Taila Santos joins the show to talk about her title fight against Valentina Shevchenko in UFC 275’s co-main event.

3 p.m.: “The Italian Gangster” Danny Sabatello previews his Bellator 282 showdown with Leandro Higo.

3:30 p.m.: GC and Helwani time as we go over best bets for UFC Austin.

3:45 p.m.: All your questions answered on the latest edition of On The Nose.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.