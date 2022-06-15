 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The MMA Hour with Jiri Prochazka, Taila Santos, Thunder Rosa, Jack Della Maddalena, and Danny Sabatello

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: UFC welterweight Jack Della Maddalena talks about his UFC 275 win and what’s next.

1:30 p.m.: AEW champ Thunder Rosa joins the show to talk about her work in the ring and the latest goings on in women’s MMA.

2 p.m.: New UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka talks about his stunning win over Glover Teixeira at UFC 275.

2:30 p.m.: Taila Santos joins the show to talk about her title fight against Valentina Shevchenko in UFC 275’s co-main event.

3 p.m.: “The Italian Gangster” Danny Sabatello previews his Bellator 282 showdown with Leandro Higo.

3:30 p.m.: GC and Helwani time as we go over best bets for UFC Austin.

3:45 p.m.: All your questions answered on the latest edition of On The Nose.

