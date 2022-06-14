Khamzat Chimaev still wants Nate Diaz fight: ‘I’ll smash that boy, he won’t be the same Diaz anymore’

Khamzat Chimaev still hasn’t booked his next fight, but he’s hoping Nate Diaz will finally answer his challenge.

The undefeated welterweight, who in April engaged in one of the best fights of the year with a win over Gilbert Burns, has long circled a showdown with Diaz after the UFC attempted to book the matchup several months ago.

While Diaz has said he’s willing to face Chimaev, it appears the two sides aren’t any closer to actually making the fight happen, and the Chechen mauler is getting frustrated.

“No, it’s never been close [to a done deal],” Chimaev said on the Blockparty podcast. “The skinny boy, when I said let’s fight, I was good weight, good shape, and now I’ve been lifting weights, I go up like three kilos. Now he says let’s fight.

“He was thinking, is August too early to cut weight? I don’t care, I’m going to cut my weight and fight with him if he’s ready. I’ll smash that boy. He won’t be the same Diaz anymore.”

On Twitter, Diaz claimed he’d accepted a fight against Chimaev but wanted to return to action in July; the fight would mark the final bout on his current UFC contract.

Diaz has remained at odds with the promotion over his next fight, with several attempts to book a matchup against Dustin Poirier failing.

“I’ve been trying to fight for a year and months,” Diaz wrote. “I also tried to fight Khamzat for the last month and a half but he was hurt, had visa issues, overweight and now his b**** ass is off getting married instead of fighting.

“I’m trying to get a fight with a real fighter ASAP/July. [Let’s f****** go].”

For whatever reason, Chimaev and Diaz haven’t been booked, and it doesn’t seem like the UFC is any closer to making that fight a reality at that time. More than anything, Chimaev just wants to get a date and opponent so he can begin preparation.

So whether it’s Diaz, his older brother Nick or fellow welterweight contender Belal Muhammad, Chimaev is anxious to get a deal done.

“The Diaz fight is good for us, but skinny boy is scared, and he didn’t answer,” Chimaev said. “We will see. Belal [Muhammad] said yes. I don’t care. I’ll fight everyone. Let Leon [Edwards] fight with [Kamaru] Usman, who wins there, I’ll go for his head. I’ll take his head and take the money.

“I can take [Nate Diaz’s] brother as well, [Nick Diaz]. I’ll take his f****** brother and we can smash him, too.”

