Patricky Pitbull vs. Sidney Outlaw lightweight title fight headlines Bellator 283

Patricky Pitbull’s first title defense is set.

Bellator announced Tuesday that Pitbull (24-10) will defend his lightweight title against Sidney Outlaw (16-4) in the main event of Bellator 283, which takes place July 22 at Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash. The event airs live on Showtime.

Pitbull became the promotion’s 155-pound champion this past November at Bellator 270 when he defeated Peter Queally by first-round knockout to claim a vacant title. In 23 appearances for Bellator, Pitbull sports a 15-8 record. He also fought twice for RIZIN while still contracted to Bellator, going 1-1 in those outings. He has won eight of his past 10 fights.

Outlaw enters his first Bellator title bout on an 11-1 run, with his lone loss during that stretch coming at the hands of Michael Chandler. In his most recent outing at Bellator 261 in June 2021, Outlaw defeated Myles Jury by third-round submission.

See the updated lineup for Bellator 283 below:

Main Card (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)

Patricky Pitbull vs. Sidney Outlaw

Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Chris Gonzalez

Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting, 7 p.m. ET)

Adam Piccolotti vs. Tofiq Musayev

Romero Cotton vs. Dalton Rosta

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Bobby King