Referees assigned for Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway title fights at UFC 276

Herb Dean will oversee the main event of the UFC 276.

The Nevada Athletic Commission approved during Tuesday’s meeting that Dean will be the third man in the cage during the middleweight championship headliner between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier. The event takes place July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It will be the second consecutive Adesanya bout that Dean will referee.

In addition, Derek Cleary, Sal D’Amato and Junichiro Kamijo will be the three judges scoring the headliner.

It was also revealed on Tuesday that Marc Goddard will be the referee for the co-main event of the International Fight Week pay-per-view event. Goddard will share the octagon with Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway as they meet for the third time with the UFC featherweight title on the line.

D’Amato will also be one of the three judges for the highly anticipated trilogy fight between Volkanovski and Holloway, and will be joined by Mike Bell and Ron McCarthy.