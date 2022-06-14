Heck of a Morning: Where does Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira rank in all-time best UFC fights? Adrian Yanez joins the show

Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira put on an instant classic in the main event of UFC 275 this past Saturday. Some of the newer MMA fans believe it’s the greatest UFC title fight they have ever seen, but are they right?

On a brand new episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers that question and reacts to the incredible fight — which was won by Prochazka with a stunning fifth-round submission — as well as what could be next for the new champion following Saturday’s card in Singapore. In addition, listeners submit questions about Valentina Shevchenko’s split decision win over Taila Santos and who the long reigning champion could face next, the UFC 278 headliner between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards being made official, what’s at stake in the UFC Austin headliner between Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett this Saturday, and more.

Plus, Adrian Yanez (1:35:27) joins the show to preview his UFC Austin matchup with Tony Kelley.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

