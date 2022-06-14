Ian Garry vs. Gabe Green set for UFC 276

Ian Garry will return less than three months after picking up his second octagon win.

Promotional officials announced on Tuesday that Garry will face Gabe Green at UFC 276, which takes place July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout was initially announced earlier this month by Green’s management team Iridium Sports on Twitter.

The undefeated Garry will be looking for his third straight win inside the octagon, along with attempting to make it a perfect 10-0 start to his pro career. “The Future” kicked off his promotional run with a first-round KO of Jordan Williams at UFC 268 in November, and followed that up with a hard fought decision win over Darian Weeks at April’s UFC 273 event.

After dropping his short notice octagon debut to Daniel Rodriguez in May 2020, Green enters his fourth octagon appearance coming off of back-to-back victories. “Gifted” picked up a unanimous decision win over Phil Rowe at UFC 258 in February 2021 before earning his first promotional finish with a second-round TKO of Yohan Lainesse at UFC Vegas 53 in April.

UFC 276 will feature two world title fights, including Israel Adesanya defending his middleweight championship in the main event, while Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway will battle for the third time for the featherweight title in the co-main event.