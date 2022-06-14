Fighter vs. Writer: Josh Emmett previews Calvin Kattar fight, Felice Herrig speaks for first time since retiring

On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, Josh Emmett joins the show to discuss his upcoming main event fight against Calvin Kattar at UFC Austin and why he believes this is a No. 1 contender’s fight in the featherweight division.

Of course, Emmett will also address the upcoming title fight trilogy between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway and explaining why he’s always looked at Volkanovski as one of his dream fights in the UFC.

In her first interview since announcing her retirement, Felice Herrig also joins the show to detail what led to her calling it a career following her recent fight against Karolina Kowalkiewicz and the long road back to the octagon after two separate knee surgeries.

Herrig will also tease what she has store in the future and how making an OnlyFans page helped to stabilize her income during the years she was away from fighting while recovering from knee surgery.

All this and more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

