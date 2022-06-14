Jiri Prochazka: ‘Aggressive’ Jan Blachowicz ‘tried to flex’ cageside at UFC 275

Walking up to the octagon at UFC 275, Jiri Prochazka spotted Jan Blachowicz and got a warm vibe from the former light heavyweight champ.

Then he won the title, and he said everything changed.

“It was a little bit friendly, and a little bit aggressive after I said, ‘Yes, OK, let’s go, you’re next,’” Blachowicz said after his thrilling win this past Saturday. “He started to be aggressive because he saw the cameras. He tried to flex a little bit.”

Prochazka had little energy for a post-fight confrontation. so he had a little fun with Blachowicz.

“I said to him, ‘I love you,’ because he was so aggressive,” the new champ said. “First, he was smiling to me, and it was good. And after the fight, he was aggressive, ‘I want to fight, I want to fight,’ so I said, ‘I love you, Jan. Let’s talk in the cage.’”

The 29-year-old Czech made quite the statement against Glover Teixeira, surviving several near-finishes to cinch a rear-naked choke in the final minute of the five-round title fight.

An instant classic, the fight is likely to capture “Fight of the Year” honors. Prochazka, however, was unhappy with his performance and vowed to come back a more technical, dominant fighter.

Blachowicz, who eight months ago ceded the belt to Teixeira, hopes to exploit all the vulnerabilities he saw in the octagon this past Saturday. Prochazka will be waiting after the unpleasant end of an interaction of European colleagues.

“He was so brave,” Prochazka snickered. “He told me something about our fight, so I shared the energy with him. We will see. I will be ready, but just give me a little time to repair my face, to realize the mistakes from this fight.”