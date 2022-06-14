Kamaru Usman set as heavy betting favorite over Leon Edwards ahead of UFC 278 rematch

Kamaru Usman is already a heavy betting favorite over Leon Edwards ahead of UFC 278.

The UFC welterweight champion and MMA Fighting’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the sport, Usman is officially set to face Edwards in a rematch on Aug. 20 in Salt Lake City. The UFC announced the long-rumored bout during the pay-per-view broadcast for UFC 275, and online oddsmakers already like Usman’s chances at defeating Edwards for a second time.

Usman is currently listed as more than a 2-to-1 favorite (-250) to successfully defend his welterweight title against Edwards (+210), according to BetOnline.

Usman previously defeated Edwards via unanimous decision in a three-round bout on December 2015. The Englishman is undefeated in 10 straight fights since that setback.

BetOnline also opened betting lines for a potential matchup between welterweight contenders Khamzat Chimaev and Belal Muhammad following the pair’s recent back-and-forth on social media, which ended with them tentatively agreeing to a fight in October.

Chimaev (-500) opened as a massive 5-to-1 favorite to defeat Muhammad (+375), although action on that line will only count if the bout is actually booked.