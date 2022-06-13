Floyd Mayweather books next exhibition boxing match against MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in RIZIN

Floyd Mayweather has another exhibition bout booked as he returns to Japan to face MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura as part of an upcoming RIZIN card scheduled in September.

The announcement was made on Monday during a press conference with the event being televised on the new RIZIN Fight Pass service with the exact date still to be determined.

“I was just being inducted into the Hall of Fame, which is truly amazing,” Mayweather said during the press conference. “My body of work as far as when I’m talking about my career, I’m truly, truly blessed way beyond belief.

“It’s still a great feeling now to be able to travel the world and basically do these exhibition bouts and have fun and my legacy is already engraved in stone but it’s still great to go around the world and entertain people from all walks of life. I’m pretty sure he’s going to come out and give his best like any and every guy but I’ve done seen every style. So my job is to just go out there, be me, have fun and do what I do best.”

Since retiring from boxing following a 10th round TKO win over ex-UFC champion Conor McGregor in 2017, Mayweather has stayed busy with several exhibition bouts including his first trip to Japan where he eviscerated Tenshin Nasukawa with three knockdowns in the first round, which led to his corner throwing in the towel to stop the fight.

Mayweather then engaged in a lucrative exhibition against YouTube celebrity turned boxer Logan Paul with their bout going the distance after eight rounds.

Most recently, the 45-year-old fighter dominated Don Moore in an exhibition held in Abu Dhabi and afterwards he teased another bout being booked before the end of 2022.

Now Mayweather has signed for the matchup against Asakura, who comes into the matchup with a 16-3 record with one no contest but no prior boxing experience.

That means Asakura will be largely outgunned against arguably one of the greatest boxers in history but it will certainly be a spectacle with Mayweather competing in Japan for the second time in the past four years.