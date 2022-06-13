Video: Jiri Prochazka welcomed home in Czech Republic with massive crowd celebrating new UFC champ

Jiri Prochazka became the first ever UFC champion from the Czech Republic with his fifth-round submission win over Glover Teixeira and thousands of fans welcomed him back when he returned home on Monday.

The 29-year-old fighter, who moved to 3-0 in the UFC with his victory, held his belt up high with a massive crowd assembled to greet him. Video of the gathering was captured by Prochazka’s manager Tim Simpson and shared with MMA Fighting.

New UFC champ Jiri Prochazka @jiri_bjp was welcomed home in the Czech Republic by thousands of fans who gathered to greet him. Always love these kinds of videos. Courtesy of his manager Tim Simpson @ParadigmSports #UFC #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/GnAUaiKY04 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) June 13, 2022

Prochazka secured the title following a back-and-forth war with Teixeira that ultimately won Fight of the Night at UFC 275 in Singapore.

The always exciting Prochazka delivered his signature brand of violence over four plus rounds but he ultimately secured a late rear-naked choke submission with less than 30 seconds remaining in the fight to put Teixeira away.

It was the first time in Teixeira’s 41 fight career that he suffered a submission loss.

The fight also served as Prochazka’s 13th consecutive win in a row dating back to 2016 when he was still competing under the RIZIN banner in Japan.

Prochazka will now enjoy some time at home after becoming champion and the hero’s welcome was certainly a nice way to be greeted upon his return.