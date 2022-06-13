 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Video: Conor McGregor hammers kicks with previously broken leg on heavy bag

By MMA Fighting Newswire
If Conor McGregor is planning on returning to the UFC’s octagon by the end of the year, than a recent video he released on social media is certainly a good sign.

On Sunday, McGregor took to Instagram with a video of the former two-division UFC champ ripping hard and repeated kicks with his previously broken left leg on a heavy bag.

“Something like a phenomenon,” McGregor posted just below the video.

Watch McGregor’s updated left leg kicking game in the video below.

“The Notorious” suffered fractures to his tibia and fibula which resulted in a first-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264 nearly a year ago. It was the second straight stoppage loss to Poirier in 2021 for McGregor, who is 1-3 — which includes a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov and a win over Donald Cerrone — with all four fights not reaching the scorecards since getting stopped by Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring in August 2017.

