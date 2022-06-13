Video: Conor McGregor hammers kicks with previously broken leg on heavy bag

If Conor McGregor is planning on returning to the UFC’s octagon by the end of the year, than a recent video he released on social media is certainly a good sign.

On Sunday, McGregor took to Instagram with a video of the former two-division UFC champ ripping hard and repeated kicks with his previously broken left leg on a heavy bag.

“Something like a phenomenon,” McGregor posted just below the video.

Watch McGregor’s updated left leg kicking game in the video below.

“The Notorious” suffered fractures to his tibia and fibula which resulted in a first-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264 nearly a year ago. It was the second straight stoppage loss to Poirier in 2021 for McGregor, who is 1-3 — which includes a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov and a win over Donald Cerrone — with all four fights not reaching the scorecards since getting stopped by Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring in August 2017.