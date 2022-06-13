Former UFC champ Holly Holm inducted to International Boxing Hall of Fame

A former UFC world champion has officially been enshrined in the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

On Sunday, Holm joined the hall of fame as part of this year’s class during a ceremony in Verona, N.Y. — which also joined the class of 2020 and 2021 who were honored following the cancellation of the event over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Preacher’s Daughter” was emotional during her acceptance speech as she made sure she thanked everybody that helped her along the way during her 33-2-3 career inside the squared circle, which included her original boxing coach, her father, and MMA coach Mike Winkeljohn.

Video of Holm’s acceptance speech can be found below.

“I don’t feel like this award is just for me — it’s a group effort,” Holm said during her speech. “I’ve been surrounded by people that only want what’s best for me. They were very selfless, and had love and support for me.

“I don’t see this as my Hall of Fame day, but a joint effort.”

Joining Holm in the Hall of Fame this past weekend include Floyd Mayweather, Roy Jones Jr., Miguel Cotto, James Toney, and Shane Mosley. Holm, along with Christy Martin, Laila Ali, Lucia Rijker, and Regina Halmich became the first women fighters to be inducted.

Holm last competed in the boxing ring in May 2013 when she successfully defended her IBA and WBF super light championships with a unanimous decision win over Mary McGee. Holm is also a two-time winner of The Ring magazine fighter of the year award in 2005 and 2006.

As far as Holm’s MMA career stands, the No. 4 ranked fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings recently dropped a split decision to Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 55 this past month. Holm is widely known for her incredible finish in upsetting Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 to become the UFC women’s bantamweight champion in November 2015.