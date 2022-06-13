Morning Report: Michael Bisping reacts to Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s retirement at UFC 275: ‘I was almost in tears’

Michael Bisping admits he got emotional watching Joanna Jedrzejczyk hang up the gloves this past weekend.

At UFC 275, Jedrzejczyk faced former foe Weili Zhang in a rematch of their 2020 Fight of the Year, where Zhang won a contentious split decision. Things did not go as well for Jedrzejczyk this time around though as she was brutally knocked out in the second round. Afterwards, Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement from MMA, saying she wants to pursue other interests, including starting a family. And Bisping, who was in the commentary booth at the event, says she got a little choked up watching it happen.

“Joanna Jedrzejczyk retired in the octagon and I was getting very emotional,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “It was incredible. What Joanna has done for this sport, what she has given to this sport, she came here, she’s been in so many entertaining fights, she’s given her heart and soul, she’s talked a lot of s*** along the way, she’s made a lot of money, she’s knocked a lot of people out, she’s delivered on the violence, she’s been a star. She has been a star for the UFC and she has inspired so many female martial artists around the planet. Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s been there, done that, got the T-shirt.”

Bisping was far from the only fighter to get emotional about Jedrzejczyk’s retirement. Following her announcement, “Joanna Champion” received a huge outpouring of love from her fellow fighters for her great career, because, as Bisping noted, she gave so much to the world of MMA.

“I asked her beforehand, ‘Joanna, no disrespect, but if you lose this fight, what happens? Are you going to retire?’ And she paused. It went quiet and she thought about it for a long time and she said, ‘Maybe.’ And when someone says that it probably means that they will,” Bisping said. “It probably means that they will, and she did. She decided to hang it up, she took here gloves off and put them down on the canvas, and I was emotional. I was almost in tears, because to see a fighter, what they give of themselves, they give a piece of their soul, a piece of their being, they leave it in the octagon.

“She’s provided so much entertainment over the years. She’s going to be in the Hall of Fame, that’s without question. Without a doubt the most successful Polish martial artists, the most successful female European martial artists that we’ve ever seen. She’s going to go on, she’s going to have a family, that’s beautiful, she’s going to try to be a businesswoman as she said, but either way, she’s leaving with her head held high and she’s going to do great things. It was amazing. Well done. Congratulations Joanna on an incredible career.”

Jedrzejczyk retires from MMA as one of the most accomplished female fighters in history. Over her 10-year career, Jedrzejczyk amassed a 16-5 record, winning the UFC strawweight title in 2015 and successfully defending it five times. Jedrzejczyk was the first Polish UFC champion and holds a number of records inside the promotion, including most wins in strawweight history.

