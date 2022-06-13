 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The MMA Hour with Miesha Tate, Leon Edwards, Anthony Smith, and Dominick Reyes

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: I recap another busy combat sports weekend.

1:20 p.m.: Former UFC champion Miesha Tate discusses Valentina Shevchenko’s win at UFC 275 and previews her May 14 bout against Lauren Murphy.

1:45 p.m.: Eric Jackman joins me to look back at the highlights of UFC 275.

2 p.m.: Dominick Reyes joins the show to give an update on his career and what’s next, discuss the state of the UFC light heavyweight division, and more.

2:30 p.m.: Anthony Smith returns to preview his UFC 277 bout against Magomed Ankalaev and break down Jiri Prochazka’s win over Glover Teixeira.

3 p.m.: Leon Edwards looks ahead to his long-awaited title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on August 20 at UFC 278.

3:30 p.m. ET: We look back at GC’s best bets of the weekend.

