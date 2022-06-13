The MMA Hour with Miesha Tate, Leon Edwards, Anthony Smith, and Dominick Reyes

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: I recap another busy combat sports weekend.

1:20 p.m.: Former UFC champion Miesha Tate discusses Valentina Shevchenko’s win at UFC 275 and previews her May 14 bout against Lauren Murphy.

1:45 p.m.: Eric Jackman joins me to look back at the highlights of UFC 275.

2 p.m.: Dominick Reyes joins the show to give an update on his career and what’s next, discuss the state of the UFC light heavyweight division, and more.

2:30 p.m.: Anthony Smith returns to preview his UFC 277 bout against Magomed Ankalaev and break down Jiri Prochazka’s win over Glover Teixeira.

3 p.m.: Leon Edwards looks ahead to his long-awaited title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on August 20 at UFC 278.

3:30 p.m. ET: We look back at GC’s best bets of the weekend.

