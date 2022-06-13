On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 275

Where do Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira go following their epic battle in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 275 event Singapore? What about Valentina Shevchenko following their super competitive UFC flyweight title fight, along with Zhang Weili after viciously knocking out Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the featured bout?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to answer those questions from a matchmaking perspective on a brand new episode of On To the Next One. Future matchups are also discussed for Jake Matthews following his finish of Andre Fialho, Jack Della Maddalena after his breakout TKO win over Ramazan Emeev, discuss the career of Jedrzejczyk following her retirement announcement, and more.

If you missed the live stream, you can still watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.