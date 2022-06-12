Video: Edgar Berlanga pulls a Mike Tyson, tries to bite opponent during boxing match

Edgar Berlanga nearly went full Mike Tyson.

An undefeated super middleweight contender, Berlanga faced off against Roamer Alexis Angulo in a 10-round boxing match on Saturday at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Berlanga ultimately won the bout via unanimous decision, however his performance took a backseat to an incident in the seventh round that saw Berlanga seemingly attempt to bite Angulo’s ear and neck, a la Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield 2.

Watch a replay of the incident below.

Berlanga acknowledged — and attempted to justify — the bite attempt after the match.

“It was because he was throwing elbows,” he said. “I was about to do a Mike Tyson on him. He kept throwing elbows. I didn’t want to get cut. I was ready to bite him (like) Mike Tyson.”

It is unclear at the time of this writing if Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) will receive any punishment for his actions, whether by a fine or suspension or by vacating his win.

Tyson famously bit off a chunk of Holyfield’s ear in the pair’s rematch in 1997. Tyson was suspended indefinitely for the incident, fined $3 million, and had to serve an undisclosed period of community service, although his boxing license was eventually reinstated.