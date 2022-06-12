Video: UFC veteran Alan Belcher scores monster bare-knuckle KO over Frank Tate

Alan Belcher is making a name for himself in the bare-knuckle ring.

A 38-year-old former UFC middleweight contender, Belcher scored one of the most brutal highlights of the weekend on Saturday when he knocked out Frank Tate just 81 seconds into the heavyweight main event of BKFC Fight Night: Jackson 2 in Jackson, Miss.

It was Belcher’s second straight knockout under the BKFC umbrella, following up on his 108-second gem over Bobo O’Bannon in Janaury.

With a 3-0 record in the promotion, Belcher is expected to challenge next for the BKFC heavyweight title against Arnold Adams, who had a ringside view of the spectacular finish.

Watch replay of Belcher’s handiwork and confrontation with Adams below.

Holy!! Belcher destroys Tate in the first!!! -Hog pic.twitter.com/l4vodzTPJa — The one and only Hog (@SimplytheBigHog) June 12, 2022

“The plan was to stay low and land the overhand right which knocked him out,” Belcher said post-fight. “I have knockout power and I’m the best bare-knuckle fighter in the world.”

“I said if Belcher gets past Tate, he’s next,” said Adams. “So let’s do it.”

In the night’s co-main event, fellow UFC veteran Robbie Peralta won a hard-fought split decision over Martin Brown in a lightweight contest.

BKFC Fight Night: Jackson 2 took place at the Jackson Convention Complex and broadcast live on the BKFC app.