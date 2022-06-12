Video: Dana White loses his mind over Jiri Prochazka’s stunning submission of Glover Teixeira at UFC 275: ‘No way! No f****** way!’

Dana White wasn’t at Singapore Indoor Stadium for UFC 275, but like everyone in that building, he was absolutely stunned by the ending of the main event.

On Saturday evening, the UFC president shared a video on social media of his reaction to Jiri Prochazka becoming UFC light heavyweight champion with a last-minute submission of Glover Teixeira.

It was the first submission loss for Teixeira in his 20-year, 41-fight career, and White was in disbelief that Prochazka was the one to do it.

Watch White’s reaction below:

"What a f---ing fight!" - Dana White's reaction to Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka (via @danawhite) pic.twitter.com/rQRwj1FSOP — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 12, 2022

“He tapped!” White shouted. “No way! No f****** way. Jiri f****** tapped him out. No way. No way. What a f****** fight. What an absolute f****** war, man.”

The short clip ends with White having to check his phone for a slew of incoming messages, undoubtedly coming from observers as blown away by the outcome as he was.

White has pretty much seen it all in this business, so for him to react the way he did, you know that Prochazka’s championship win will resonate for years to come.