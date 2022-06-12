UFC 275 post-fight show: Reaction to Jiri Prochazka’s stunning late submission, Shevchenko’s struggles, Joanna’s retirement

Jiri Prochazka is the new UFC light heavyweight champion after shockingly submitting Glover Teixeira in the final seconds of an all-time classic in the main event of UFC 275.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jose Youngs, Shaheen Al-Shatti, Jed Meshew, and Alexander K. Lee react to the incredible battle that Teixeira seemed like he was about to win, right up until he didn’t. In addition, the crew recaps Valentina Shevchenko’s scare from Taila Santos throughout her split decision win, Zhang Weili’s KO of the Year contender, which led to Joanna Jedrzejczyk announcing her retirement, Jake Matthews and Jack Della Maddalena having next-level performances in the welterweight division, and much more from Saturday’s memorable pay-per-view event in Singapore.

Watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.