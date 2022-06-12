Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos official scorecard from UFC 275

Valentina Shevchenko just had the closest call of her flyweight title reign.

Although Shevchenko successfully logged her seventh straight title defense in the UFC 275 co-main event on Saturday, “Bullet” had to sweat out the judges’ decision after five tense rounds. Challenger Taila Santos threatened with submissions on the ground and battled for advantageous positions, but in the end two of the judges scored the fight in Shevchenko’s favor.

See the official scorecards below:

Judges Howard Hughes and David Lethaby had dueling 48-47s, while Clemens Werner scored the fight 49-46 Shevchenko. Werner’s score drew the ire of some vocal members of the MMA community, with UFC flyweight contender Casey O’Neill going as far as to say that the judge should be fired.

On MMA Decisions, 19 of 27 media scores were in Shevchenko’s favor, with three outlets agreeing with Werner’s 49-46 Shevchenko score.

This is the third of Shevchenko’s title defenses to go to a decision after past unanimous nods over Jennifer Maia and Liz Carmouche.