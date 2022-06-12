‘49-46?! Whoever that was, FIRED’: Pros score Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos at UFC 275

Whatever fighters thought about the scoring in UFC 275’s co-headliner, they had no doubt that Valentina Shevchenko had been tested unlike ever before on Saturday in Singapore.

Pros were nearly split on whether Shevchenko did enough to win the nod, with several scoring the fight for Santos, who repeatedly won grappling scrambles and controlled the champ on the canvas.

In the end, Shevchenko took home the split decision with scores of 48-47, 47-48 and 49-46. There was one thing fighters agreed about: the latter score was completely ridiculous.

Here’s what pros had to say about Shevcheno vs. Santos.

This is going to be controversial! #UFC275 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 12, 2022

I love Valentina and I’m a fan of Valentina, but the scoring criteria needs to improve. Keep the sport honest people. 49-46?!?@AnaKarolinaFr #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/Taj4HUGxXM — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 12, 2022

49-46 ?!??!?!? Whoever that was, FIRED. Now ! #ufc275 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) June 12, 2022

Rematch!!!! I had it for Santos. #UFC275 — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) June 12, 2022

49-46 … damn did they send their cards in before the fight Damnnn . Good fight #UFC275 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 12, 2022

Talia Santos won that fight 3-2. You can’t change my mind #ufc275 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) June 12, 2022

Not mad at who won,but 49-46?? #UFC275 — Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) June 12, 2022

Tough fight but I think the Brazilian won #UFC275 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) June 12, 2022

I had it 3-2 for Santos but still it was a great fight! #UFC275 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) June 12, 2022

Great fight ladies but 49-46? #UFC275 — Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) June 12, 2022