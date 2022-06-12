 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘49-46?! Whoever that was, FIRED’: Pros score Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos at UFC 275

By Steven Marrocco
/ new
UFC 275: Teixeira v Prochazka Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Whatever fighters thought about the scoring in UFC 275’s co-headliner, they had no doubt that Valentina Shevchenko had been tested unlike ever before on Saturday in Singapore.

Pros were nearly split on whether Shevchenko did enough to win the nod, with several scoring the fight for Santos, who repeatedly won grappling scrambles and controlled the champ on the canvas.

In the end, Shevchenko took home the split decision with scores of 48-47, 47-48 and 49-46. There was one thing fighters agreed about: the latter score was completely ridiculous.

Here’s what pros had to say about Shevcheno vs. Santos.

