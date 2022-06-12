UFC 275 live blog: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka

This is the UFC 275 live blog for the main event light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka on Saturday in Singapore.

Teixeira is the UFC’s celebrated underdog champion who claimed the 205-pound title with a dominant performance over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267, at the ripe old age of 42 years old. Now, Teixeira puts his belt on the line against the most exciting young contender in the light heavyweight division — and once again the champion finds himself as the betting underdog. A win here would be Teixeira’s fourth in a row as an underdog and could be the cherry on top of a Hall of Fame career.

Meanwhile, Prochazka is one of the most exhilarating fighters in the sport, and at only 29 years old, “Denisa” represents the new breed of light heavyweights. The all-action contender has only gone to a decision one time in his 32-fight career, and Prochazka will look to bring that same finishing instinct to bear against Teixeira so he can claim the sport’s biggest prize.

Check out the UFC 275 live blog below.