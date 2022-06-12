Watch Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos full fight video highlights from the co-main event of UFC 275, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka took place June 11 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (22-3) took on dangerous challenger Taila Santos (19-1) in the night’s co-main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

Round 1: Shevchenko comes out southpaw while the challenger is in orthodox. Shevchenko takes the center and Santos is content to stay on the outside to kick things off.

Shevchenko lands a low calf kick early. Santos tries to step in and gets jawed with a check right hook that snaps her head. Santos resets. She is on the lead now though but patience from both women.

Santos blitzes in with a combo, Shevchenko slips it and grabs a body lock. She spins Santos to the fence and we’ve got in-fighting. Shevchenko has position but Santos is pretty strong here. Shevchenko gets double underhooks and she’s going to look for a takedown soon, but first she’s landing some knees in here. Santos cannot pummel out of this for now so she’s trying to base down.

Shevchenko very strong here but Santos not giving up a takedown. Shevchenko tries to force it but Santos stays agile and Shevchenko is on the mat! Santos has the back! She’s looking for a RNC! Shevchenko staying okay defensive but Santos has a full body triangle and Shevchenko isn’t going anywhere with a minute left.

A small slip and this is unfortunate for the champion. She’s holding Santos’ hand though and lands a couple of okay shots but this is still a firm back-pack. She can’t get the finish though and the horn sounds.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Santos.

Round 2: One slip and Shevchenko lost a round she was comfortably winning. Great start for the challenger. Can she build on it though?

Shevchenko seemed a bit miffed in her corner and she comes out on the lead for the second. Santos staying far away and Shevchenko putting some volume on. Shevchenko steps in and Santos grabs a clinch. She spins Shevchenko to the fence and Santos is trying to change levels but Shevchenko is not letting her. Strong position from the challenger though.

Santos manages to step around and get a trip, putting Shevchenko on the back. She’s working from the guard, but Santos is staying pretty heavy. Shevchenko creating a knee shield and she goes for a gogoplata! She had it in but that’s so low percentage and Santos pulls out. WOW.

Santos stacking and staying heavy here. Not a lot of offense but small shots. Shevchenko too content to play off her back. She’s trying to throw up a triangle but Santos is staying tight defensively and Herzog stands them up for inactivity.

Shevchenko not showing urgency right now but does land an okay body kick. Santos gets a clinch and Shevchenko tosses her! Santos trying to sneak out the back but Shevchenko rolling with and almost has back! Santos keeps the roll alive and she’s back in the guard on top to end the round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Shevchenko. 19-19 overall.

Round 3: I suspect the judges gave Round 2 to Santos but she did almost nothing with the positions she gained. Shevchenko was the more threatening fighter and did more damage.

Shevchenko takes the center but Santos didn’t put her mouthguard in and so she calls for a stoppage and they stop the fight so she can get it. Weird.

Santos steps in and eats a counter. Santos leg kick. Another one. Shevchenko misses a 1-2. leg kick from Shevchenko. Spinning back kick to the body partially lands for the champion. 1-2 backs Santos up.

Santos steps in but hits air. She does again and Shevchenko grabs a body lock and powers a takedown but Santos pops right back up. Did not expect that. They’re back on the feet and Shevchenko lands another right hand.

Santos with a body kick. Shevchenko with a jab. a collisions and Santos grabs a body lock. She backs Shevchenko to the fence and she has strong position here. Shevchenko chipping shots while Santos is trying to find the takedown and she does! Shevchenko spins and gives her the back. Santos is high though. Santos adjusts. She’s got her back to the fence and she has an RNC in! Shevchenko defending and the position is tough with Santos along the cage. Shevchenko able to defend for now.

Santos puts on the body lock and she’s riding out the position right now. Tries for the RNC again but she’s across the chin and the horn sounds.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Santos, 29-28 Santos overall.

Round 4: This is insane. Santos is hustling Shevchenko on the floor and Shevchenko is still consenting to clinches. Santos looks pretty tired but this is everything for her and she may well be up 3-0 right now. Championship rounds.

Shevchenko looking not great to start the fourth. Santos’ has a swelling over her right eye and now Shevchenko has come out firing. Exchanges to start. Apparently a clash of heads caused the cut on Santos.

Shevchenko coming in strong. Big kick lands. Herzog stops the fight for a low kick and Santos’ eye is a mess. That thing is basically closed. Santos closes for a clinch but now Shevchenko isn’t allowing it. Big left hand from Shevchenko backs Santos up. She cannot see that side at all.

Shevchenko blitzes in with a big right hand that cracks Santos. Shevchenko may need a finish and she’s putting a lot more out there right now as a result. Santos tries another clinch but no joy. Shevchenko should throw a high kick. She’s been setting it up and with that eye, it could be a kill shot.

Shevchenko with a combo. Leg kicks from both women. Another left from Shevchenko. And another. Santos using teeps to set range. And many low kicks. Shevchenko gets her to the cage but misses with her big shots and catches a left hand. Another collision but Shevchenko lands a good hand on the break.

Big 1-2 from the champion. Santos all kicks right now. Shevchenko overcommits and Santos times a takedown with 20 seconds left. She finally tries to do damage from the top with short time but not enough.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Shevchenko, 38-38 overall.

Round 5: Santos’ corner is all motivation, but Herzog calls the doctor over to check the eye. He allows it to continue. And it could be all or nothing here in the fifth.

Santos needs one takedown. Shevchenko setting a range and they swing to start. Shevchenko lands a big left. Shevchenko comes in with a combo and wobbles Santos but she ducks under and gets a body lock! Shevchenko goes for a toss but now Santos is on the back! Shevchenko along the fence and she’s shaking Santos overtop! She escapes! 3 minutes left.

Combo from Shevchenko. Kicks at range from both. Shevchenko shoots a double leg and gets it! She’s immediately into half-guard and this is where Shevchenko is very strong. Immediately she is looking for a crucifix but Santos knows that and she’s trying to recompose.

Shevchenko staying heavy with shoulder pressure and now she’s chipping away with short shots. 90 seconds.

Shevchenko holding the half and landing a few shots but nothing major. Some more. Santos is flat here. Can’t do too much. Shevchenko isn’t doing much either though to be fair. She’s looking to pass to mount but Santos staying defensive.

Shevchenko passes to side control but Santos recomposes. All position right now from the champ and time is ticking down. This is going to come down to the second round and how you score it as Shevchenko rides out the round on top.

MMA Fighting score the round 10-9 Shevchenko, 48-47 Shevchenko overall.

Valentina Shevchenko defeats Taila Santos by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)