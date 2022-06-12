Watch Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 275, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka took place June 11 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira (33-8) put his belt on the line against Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

Somehow we are off to the championship rounds - how do you have it scored through 15 minutes? [ #UFC275 | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/IEu8bU0BAa ] pic.twitter.com/Zfh2r1z2ce

The whole stadium is on their feet! 5 more minutes of this instant classic #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/phhYZdVeBN

These two just left it ALL in the Octagon. Thank you @Jiri_BJP & @GloverTeixeira #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/ilbuwA0ApU

This is not the last we have seen of @GloverTeixeira #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/AEeSgH4JUj

For more on Teixeira vs. Prochazka, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

Round 1: Glover comes out in orthodox with Jiri in southpaw. Jiri touching with the jab early and often, but Glove is parrying and lands a nice body kick early. Jiri looks huge.

Jiri switching stances a lot early and hand fighting. Glover comes in with a nice body-head combo that lands. Jiri backs Glover to the cage but Glover swings off it and grabs a snatch single. Jiri balancing but Glover staying on it and eventually tree tops him down. Glover is in Jiri’s full guard now.

Jiri moves to the fence but Glover landing some good shots from the top. More shots. Jiri tries to use the fence to stand but Glover sneaks to the back and now Jiri bails. Awkward position but Glover drags Jiri down again now he’s in north south. Some time and then Jiri explodes and he’s up on his feet!

Jumping knee from Jiri that misses but he’s brimming with confidence now and Glover is bleeding from the nose. Big shots barely misses from Glover and then he shoots a big single and immediately takes Jiri down! And moves to mount!

Big shots from Glover! Jiri doing okay but damage amassing. Jiri rolls and Glover has the back but he’s high and Jiri trying to shake him. Glover tries an armbar but gets shook off and now Jiri jumps on Glover on the floor with big shots! Big shots with short time and Glover eats a few but appears to be okay as the horn sounds. Hectic round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Teixeira.

Round 2: Apparently Jiri may have tapped? At least kind of looked like it according to some reports. But wow that wrestling from Glover is dominant right now and that’s what his corner tells him.

Glover pokes Jiri in the eye by accident to start the round and there is a brief break before the restart. Jiri trying to stay long but Glover is crowding him. Glover moves in but both men swing and miss. Jiri swings a big one and he’s using his speed now. Glover cannot be stopped though. He’s marching down. No shots yet though.

Big right connects from Jiri that gets Glover on the back foot. A jumping knee hurts Glover! He’s against the fence and Jiri sees it! Big shot and Glover in trouble! Glover shoots but Jiri defends. Glover gets a front headlock but Jiri is up and he’s in the zone now.

Glover’s body language is BAD. He looks exhausted. He’s throwing big shots back but Jiri is in his chili.. Glover gets a decent single leg attempt but now Jiri shucks him off. Jiri is slowing down too though. Big pace. Jiri going for elbows in the phone booth.

Jiri landing monster shots now and Glover in retreat but he lands a big counter the sits Jiri down!!!!! Glover on top with 90 seconds left, looking for an RNC! Jiri turning into him. Glover postures for shots. A few land. Jiri controls posture. Glover in top half along the fence. 30 seconds left. Glover trying to pin the arm for a ground and pound. He’s able to step over to mount but short time! Big elbow! Jiri is cut open as the round ends. I have no idea how to score that.

MMA Fighting score the round 10-9 Teixeira, 20-18 Teixeira overall.

Round 3: That round was absolute anarchy. I have no idea how Glover survived the middle, and I have no idea how Jiri survived the end. Huge cut above Jiri’s eye though. But he looks ... happy? This man rules.

Both men looking fresh to start the third. Collision and Jiri clips Glover as he pushes in. Glover bails to his guard and Jiri ain’t playing that. On the feet, jumps again but misses. Left hand doesn’t though.

Glover lands a leg kick. Feels quaint given what’s been going on. Jiri with a lot of activity and Glover ducks under but Jiri stuffs him. BIG left from Jiri gets another shot out of Glover but Jiri is stopping those now. Jiri pushing in and Glover on the retreat but Glover grabs a single and tree tops him again! Glover on top but Jiri gets to his knees and he’s up! This pace at 205 is INSANE.

Against the fence, Jiri lands some big shots. Glover takes them. Jiri lands HUGE bidy shot but Glover clinches. Jiri shucks him. Jiri is all over him now though. Glover is battered. Knee to the body forces another shot but Jiri smashes it and now he’s on top and bringing big elbows with Glover against the fence. Glover looks battered here but he’s still in it. Bleeding aggressively though.

1 minutes and Glover trying to hold on. Jiri going for an arm triangle which is idiotic and Glover immediately reverses and escapes. Jiri sacrificing a great chance to win for violence. What a king. And Glover landing some good shots from the top here. Both men are bleeding like stuck pigs.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Prochazka, 29-28 Teixeira overall.

Round 4: This is already the Fight of the Year and we have championship rounds to go. It’s going to come down to who has the gas tank. Who wants it more. This rules.

Both men looking okay off the stool though. Slow start to the 4th though. 30 seconds in and Glover lands a big right hand. Jiri lands a hook to the body.

Jiri comes forward and lands a combo but he looks more winded. Big combo lands from him, but Glover seems to be made of pure will right now and he drives on a double and gets it! Glover in side control.

Not much happening here. Just position. Welp, now Glover has moved to mount and there is a lot of time to work. Glover lands some shots and now working on an arm triangle but it’s not there at the moment. He moves to shots then moves back to the sub and this time it’s tight! Glover is off to the side but Jiri escapes and reverses! He’s on top and he’s hitting Glover with big shots!!! Glover just surviving! Jiri with posture and big shots! 1 minutes to work!

Glover bursts up and sweeps to the back!! This is INSANE. Glover doesn’t have the hooks in though and Jiri turns into him and he’s back on top and again with the GNP. I have no idea how to score any of these rounds. Could be 10-8s everywhere.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Prochazka, 38-38 overall.

Round 5: The scores could be ANYTHING right now. Glover has definitely won 2 rounds, possibly 3, and could have scored a 10-8 or 2. Or it could be tied. Or Jiri could be ahead. Fifth round is all heart.

Both men embrace to start the 5th and Glover is back on the march. Glover lands a good combo. AND A HUGE RIGHT JIRI IS OUT ON HIS FEET!! HE STUMBLES FORWARD AND GLOVER JUMPS A GUILLOTINE BUT JIRI POPS OUT AND HE’S ON TOP!!!!!!! OH MY GOD WHAT A BAD DECISION.

Jiri recovered and he stands up from the guard. Glover lands a right hand but Jiri lands a good shot of his own. Glover really swinging that right hand and Jiri is too tired to it’s hitting. Glover drives on a takedown but Jiri has the fence keeping him up. He swamps to a single and almost gets it but Glover is tired too and they break.

Shots from both men at range. Glover lands a big right. And a big left. Glover shoots a takedown again. Jiri defending but his but hits the mat. Jiri on a switch. Glover can just ride this out and win but instead he completes it and moves to mount! 2 minutes left!

Jiri might not have anything left. He looks spent. Glover lands some shots and if he just postures up he might get the finish but he’s being patient. And Jiri explodes and reverses! He has the back turtle and he’s landing big shots! Glover rolls but Jiri is with him and Jiri is now in side control! He moves to crucifix but Glover moves. Jiri jumps on the RNC and it’s under!!!!! He doesn’t have hooks! Glover defending but OH MY GOD GLOVER TAPS AND THERE IS A NEW CHAMPION!!!!!!

Jiri Prochazka defeats Glover Teixeira by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:32 of Round 5.