UFC 275 in Tweets: Pros react to ‘Fight of the Year’ in Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira slugfest

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 275: Teixeira v Prochazka Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

“Fight of the Year” is just about locked up midway through the year – it’s hard to imagine anything topping the UFC 275 main event between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira.

With the twists and turns of a dozen fights, Prochazka vs. Teixeira had everything, from blood to heart to a near buzzer-beater finish from Prochazka that crowned a new light heavyweight champion and left the crowd in Singapore Indoor Stadium stunned.

That wasn’t the only stunner on the card, either. Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 275 main card.

Jiri Prochazka def. Glover Teixeira

Valentina Shevchenko def. Taila Santos

Zhang Weili def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Jake Matthews def. Andre Fialho

Jack Della Maddalena def. Ramazan Emeev

