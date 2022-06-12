UFC 275 in Tweets: Pros react to ‘Fight of the Year’ in Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira slugfest

“Fight of the Year” is just about locked up midway through the year – it’s hard to imagine anything topping the UFC 275 main event between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira.

With the twists and turns of a dozen fights, Prochazka vs. Teixeira had everything, from blood to heart to a near buzzer-beater finish from Prochazka that crowned a new light heavyweight champion and left the crowd in Singapore Indoor Stadium stunned.

That wasn’t the only stunner on the card, either. Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 275 main card.

Jiri Prochazka def. Glover Teixeira

This is an instant classic!!! #UFC275 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 12, 2022

Inspirational performance from both fighters. — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) June 12, 2022

Not all fights are fights. This is most definitely a fight — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) June 12, 2022

HOLY SHIT WHAT A FIGHT!! — Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) June 12, 2022

That beats bonner and griffin. That was absolutely insane. — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) June 12, 2022

Dana pulling up to the post fight interview after JIRI just became champ #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/fWSBTYeGnK — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 12, 2022

WHAT AN EMOTIONAL ROLLERCOASTER!!!



This main event chaotically delivered the entire time!! Congrats to New champ Jiri Prochazka #UFC275 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) June 12, 2022

I wouldn't be mad at a rematch #ufc275 — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) June 12, 2022

I gotta read that five rings book — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 12, 2022

Prochazka vs Teixeira was one of the greatest title fights of all time. That was madness. Both men are incredible. We knew that, but wow. Thank you guys. #UFC275 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) June 12, 2022

I don’t think Valentina can beat cejudo anymore — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 12, 2022

The ladies just stole the show!! Amazing adjustments by Valentina. She dealt with a much bigger opponent tonight, found her way to victory! ❤️ — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) June 12, 2022

Santos for me there, respectfully. — Molly McCann (@MeatballMolly) June 12, 2022

I need to watch this fight sober because I’m confused. Great fight either way! #UFC275 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 12, 2022

Incredible But — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) June 12, 2022

My KO of the year contender gone … wow — Molly McCann (@MeatballMolly) June 12, 2022

That was slick and nasty! #UFC275 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 12, 2022

My heart hurts jj is still the best — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 12, 2022

What a performance by Zhang! Always dangerous spinning back fist — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) June 12, 2022

I look fwd to @DrDavidAbbasi breakdown of that one — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 12, 2022

Wow!! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 12, 2022

Jake Matthews with the best performance of his career! Never looked better #UFC275 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) June 12, 2022

Best performance of his career so far!! @JakeMatthewsUFC looks cool AF!!

Viking Energy ⚡️⚡️⚡️ — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 12, 2022

@JakeMatthewsUFC with a great performance right there. — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) June 12, 2022

Jake Matthews landed almost every punch he threw in that round. He made the right adjustments after the first #ufc275 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 12, 2022

A star is born, so happy for jack — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) June 12, 2022

Jack Della can fight . He’s one is the best fighters I’ve seen come from contenders . Dudes a savage #UFC275 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 12, 2022