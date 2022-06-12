UFC 275 in Tweets: Pros react to ‘Fight of the Year’ in Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira slugfest

“Fight of the Year” is just about locked up midway through the year – it’s hard to imagine anything topping the UFC 275 main event between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira.
With the twists and turns of a dozen fights, Prochazka vs. Teixeira had everything, from blood to heart to a near buzzer-beater finish from Prochazka that crowned a new light heavyweight champion and left the crowd in Singapore Indoor Stadium stunned.
That wasn’t the only stunner on the card, either. Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 275 main card.
Jiri Prochazka def. Glover Teixeira
Jiri, let's do this! The Battle for Europe. The biggest fight in the Continent's history. @jiri_bjp @ufc @UFCEurope #UFC275— Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) June 12, 2022
Tremendous fight #UFC275— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) June 12, 2022
This is an instant classic!!! #UFC275— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 12, 2022
Inspirational performance from both fighters.— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) June 12, 2022
Not all fights are fights. This is most definitely a fight— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) June 12, 2022
HOLY SHIT WHAT A FIGHT!!— Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) June 12, 2022
That beats bonner and griffin. That was absolutely insane.— Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) June 12, 2022
Dana pulling up to the post fight interview after JIRI just became champ #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/fWSBTYeGnK— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 12, 2022
And New!!!!!! @jiri_bjp #UFC275— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 12, 2022
WHAT AN EMOTIONAL ROLLERCOASTER!!!— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) June 12, 2022
This main event chaotically delivered the entire time!! Congrats to New champ Jiri Prochazka #UFC275
I wouldn't be mad at a rematch #ufc275— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) June 12, 2022
I gotta read that five rings book— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 12, 2022
Prochazka vs Teixeira was one of the greatest title fights of all time. That was madness. Both men are incredible. We knew that, but wow. Thank you guys. #UFC275— Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) June 12, 2022
Valentina Shevchenko def. Taila Santos
I don’t think Valentina can beat cejudo anymore— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 12, 2022
The ladies just stole the show!! Amazing adjustments by Valentina. She dealt with a much bigger opponent tonight, found her way to victory! ❤️— PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) June 12, 2022
June 12, 2022
Santos for me there, respectfully.— Molly McCann (@MeatballMolly) June 12, 2022
I need to watch this fight sober because I’m confused. Great fight either way! #UFC275— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 12, 2022
Zhang Weili def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Incredible But— PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) June 12, 2022
My KO of the year contender gone … wow— Molly McCann (@MeatballMolly) June 12, 2022
That was slick and nasty! #UFC275— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 12, 2022
My heart hurts jj is still the best— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 12, 2022
What a performance by Zhang! Always dangerous spinning back fist— Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) June 12, 2022
I look fwd to @DrDavidAbbasi breakdown of that one— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 12, 2022
Jake Matthews def. Andre Fialho
Wow!!— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 12, 2022
Jake Matthews with the best performance of his career! Never looked better #UFC275— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) June 12, 2022
Matthew’s looked crisp, technical, & patient!! Great fight! #KeysToSuccess #UFC275— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 12, 2022
Best performance of his career so far!! @JakeMatthewsUFC looks cool AF!!— Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 12, 2022
Viking Energy ⚡️⚡️⚡️
@JakeMatthewsUFC with a great performance right there.— Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) June 12, 2022
Jake Matthews landed almost every punch he threw in that round. He made the right adjustments after the first #ufc275— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 12, 2022
Jack Della Maddalena def. Ramazan Emeev
WOW!! #UFC275 That was beast!!— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 12, 2022
A star is born, so happy for jack— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) June 12, 2022
Jack Della can fight . He’s one is the best fighters I’ve seen come from contenders . Dudes a savage #UFC275— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 12, 2022
Della Maddalena fought the hands and then went for the kill! #ufc275— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 12, 2022
Loading comments...