 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘The women’s GOAT’: Fighters pay tribute to Joanna Jedrzejczyk in retirement

By Steven Marrocco
/ new
UFC 275: Teixeira v Prochazka Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

When Joanna Jedrzejczyk laid her gloves on the octagon floor at UFC 275, fighters reacted with shock and sadness.

As impressive as Zhang Weili’s knockout was in Saturday’s pay-per-view card, there was immediate concern for Jedrzejczyk’s well-being – and emotional tribute after her decision.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Jedrzejczyk’s retirement in the cage after UFC 278.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...