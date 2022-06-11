‘The women’s GOAT’: Fighters pay tribute to Joanna Jedrzejczyk in retirement

When Joanna Jedrzejczyk laid her gloves on the octagon floor at UFC 275, fighters reacted with shock and sadness.
As impressive as Zhang Weili’s knockout was in Saturday’s pay-per-view card, there was immediate concern for Jedrzejczyk’s well-being – and emotional tribute after her decision.
Here’s what fighters had to say about Jedrzejczyk’s retirement in the cage after UFC 278.
@joannamma my favorite female fighter of all time. My heart is so sad right now. Thank you for everything Joanna Champion, you made our sport better. Crying with you tonight #ufc275— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) June 12, 2022
Congratulations @joannamma on your retirement #alwaysachamp #UFC275— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) June 12, 2022
Thank you @joannamma #UFC275— tim means (@MeansTim) June 12, 2022
Thank you, JJ!— Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) June 12, 2022
Hell of a career. Shout out to JJ— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) June 12, 2022
Ohh nooo— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 12, 2022
JJ is hands down one of the greatest to ever live!!! Thank you for what you’ve given to the sport!!!#UFC275 #fairwell— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 12, 2022
Amazing career @joannamma thank you for all the fun fights, always a fan! Wishing you well in this next chapter in your life #ufc275— Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) June 12, 2022
Thank you @joannamma! #UFC275— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 12, 2022
All the best to you In your future champ @joannamma #UFC275— #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) June 12, 2022
JJ the women’s GOAT #UFC275— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) June 12, 2022
Thank you @joannamma a champion a legend.— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 12, 2022
What a career @joannamma— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 12, 2022
That was an honor to be one of the witness your GREAT career @joannamma— Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) June 12, 2022
